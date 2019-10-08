49ers Nick Bosa gets revenge for the Buckeyes by sticking it to Baker Mayfield and the Browns with flag plant

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Long before Baker Mayfield was with the Cleveland Browns, he had a reputation in Ohio.

While he was a quarterback at OU, he planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium when the Sooners beat the Buckeyes 31-16 in September of 2017.

Former Ohio State player, now defense end for the 49ers, Nick Bosa did not forget it.

He kicked Baker while he was down in the midst of a very bad game for the Browns in primetime.

After he forced Baker to make a hurried incompletion in the 2nd quarter, Bosa waved the 49ers flag and pretended to plant it in the turf.

“I think everybody knows what that was for,” Bosa said in the locker room after the game. “Just wanted to get payback. He had it coming.”

