Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a health battle more and more women are dealing with every day -- trying to preserve fertility while fighting breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and FOX 8's Jennifer Jordan introduces you to a local woman, Brittney Rinella, who is now a new mom after winning the battle.

**Watch Jennifer's report in the video, above; watch Brittney's interview on FOX 8 News in the Morning, below**