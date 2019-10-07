Witnesses rescue woman trapped inside car after rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A car with a woman and four children inside plowed through a guardrail, plunged down an embankment, and landed on its roof. Several drivers pulled over to rescue the woman trapped inside, including one of our own here at FOX 8.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Garfield Heights police arrived at the scene of a serious accident on the entrance ramp from Broadway Avenue to Interstate 480 eastbound.

FOX 8 photojournalist Byron Weems was on his way to an assignment when he saw the commotion.

"The first thing I hear is a kid yelling, 'Someone save my mommy, someone save my mommy," Weems said.

He said he and other bystanders ran down the steep hill to rescue the driver, who was trapped inside the overturned car.

"Me and the other guy kicked the window… She was able to get the last part and I got her. She kicked out the window and we dragged her out. We had to drag her out. Then I put her like on my shoulder and then I helped her out the hill," Weems said.

Garfield Heights police officers arrived on scene first, although the accident happened just across the border in Maple Heights. Bystanders, including Weems helped treat the mother, until paramedics arrived.

"Her arm is bleeding, I'm trying to apply pressure on it," a witness told a responding officer.

"I had so much blood on me that someone came to me asking if I was OK, if I was in the accident," Weems said.

Weems said he never thought twice about what he needed to do.

"I guess I was more worried about her life than getting a story, recording or anything like that, I wanted to make sure everyone was safe," he said.

The injured were treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Maple Heights police said the accident remains under investigation.