Clearing skies tonight will provide a healthy dose of radiational cooling allowing temps to tumble into the 40s. A nice recovery is on tap tomorrow though as highs climb just under 70° and well into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

A stretch of pleasant, fall weather is on tap this week. The weekend will supply a few showers PM Saturday. The passage of this front will open the doors to much cooler temps the latter half of the weekend.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: