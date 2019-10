× Solon police search for missing 13-year-old girl

SOLON, Ohio – Solon police are looking for 13-year-old Mary Porter.

Police say she left her home on Hamilton Court Sunday around 3 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

She’s 5’3″ and 146 lbs.

If you have any information, call police at Solon police at (440)248-1234.

