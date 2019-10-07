Reward increases in Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown murders; Rocky River Reservation deaths still unsolved after 4 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio - Investigators have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the unsolved June double murder in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation.

Investigators announced Monday they are now offering a $30,000 reward in the case.

On Tuesday, June 4 around 5:15 p.m., Kate Brown, 33, and Carnell Sledge, 40, were each shot in the head while sitting on a riverside bench along Valley Parkway, just north of the Lorain Road bridge.

The killer disappeared without a trace and no suspects have been identified.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the Rocky River Reservation on the day of the murders or anyone who has heard something that may help.

The number to the FBI tip line is (216)622-6842.

