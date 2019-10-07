Rain for your commute, clouds linger most of the day with highs in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It's a wet start for most of Northeast Ohio, but the rain won't stick around.

East of Akron has higher chances for rain this afternoon.

We should see some breaks of late day sun.

Clearing Monday night will allow temps to fall into the 40s, yet highs will near 70° on Tuesday, and into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

A stretch of pleasant, fall weather is on tap this week. The weekend sports a few showers early, and expect much cooler temps late-weekend into early next week.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

