Prosecutor wants Ohio teen tried as adult for referee assault

Posted 7:30 am, October 7, 2019, by

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio county prosecutor wants a 17-year-old boy charged as an adult for head-butting a football referee and causing a concussion.

The Dayton Daily News reports Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. filed a motion Wednesday to have the Dayton Dunbar High School student’s juvenile felonious assault charge transferred to adult court.

Authorities say the helmeted teen head-butted referee Scott Bistrek during the second quarter of Dunbar’s game against Cincinnati Roger Bacon on Aug. 31.

Bistrek recently testified before the Ohio Senate, which is considering a bill to make an assault on a sports official a felony. Bistrek said he was assaulted after calling a penalty on the teen for pushing an opponent after the whistle had blown.

Heck called the assault “sickening.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.