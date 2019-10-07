Police and county officials say more victims could be involved in school assault investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has now learned an investigation into an alleged assault at an elementary school in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District could involve additional victims.

According to officials with the Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services and police, the alleged assault happened at the Gearity School and could involve five students. Some of the alleged victims are non-verbal and have special needs.

The mother of one victim filed a report with University Heights police in September after she was contacted by officials with the school and county JFS.

A county spokesperson confirmed to the I-Team that they are investigating all the allegations and have conducted several interviews.

A school district spokesperson said the building principal and teacher were placed on administrative leave in August. No criminal charges have been filed and the matter remains under investigation.