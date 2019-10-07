Officers break up massive party in Bay Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio-- A party reportedly hosted by a rapper at a rented home on Lake Road in Bay Village raged out of control late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The crowd was so large at the multi-million dollar house that neighbors began calling 911 for help.

One man told dispatchers the party goers were not only loud, fighting and urinating outside, but spilling into in his yard and “smoking weed” near his 5-year-old’s bedroom window. Residents said there were at least 400 people.

Bay Village police said it took several hours to clear the crowd, and required back up from Westlake, Rocky River and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The property owner’s daughter arrived on scene, and claimed the house had not been rented and that no one should’ve been inside of the house. However, the party host insisted that he had rented the house.

Bay Village police are investigating all of the suspicious activity and considering charges including, but not limited to, criminal damaging and trespassing.

Mayor Paul Koomar told FOX 8 that the village’s law department was already working to change local ordinances governing short-term rentals and that he would be discussing fast-tracking the changes with council Monday night.

“We need to keep our community safe,” Koomar said.

**Editor's note: Airbnb says the home was not rented through their site.**