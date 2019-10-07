Man killed following fight in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night in the 600 block of Rhodes Avenue.

According to the M.E.’s Office, around 10:25 p.m. there was an altercation between the victim and another person.

Neighbors called 911 when shots were fired, according to a press release.

The M.E.’s office reports paramedics found the victim on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

There is no information from police at this time on the suspect.