Man charged with kidnapping toddler, killing bicyclist in Cleveland indicted on 16 counts

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eric Maldonado, 38, has been indicted on 16 charges for a carjacking and death of a man on a bicycle.
Maldonado faced a judge Monday on multiple charges, including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Police say he stole a car with a toddler inside in September.
While running from police, investigators say he hit and killed a bicyclist.
28-year-old Devaughn Payne was killed.
Police say Maldonado eventually crashed and officers arrested him.
The toddler was not hurt.
Maldonado is being held on $2 million bond.