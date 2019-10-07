Man charged with kidnapping toddler, killing bicyclist in Cleveland indicted on 16 counts

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eric Maldonado, 38, has been indicted on 16 charges for a carjacking and death of a man on a bicycle.

Maldonado faced a judge Monday on multiple charges, including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Police say he stole a car with a toddler inside in September.

While running from police, investigators say he hit and killed a bicyclist.

28-year-old Devaughn Payne was killed.

Police say Maldonado eventually crashed and officers arrested him.

The toddler was not hurt.

Maldonado is being held on $2 million bond.

