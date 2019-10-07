Man charged with kidnapping toddler, killing bicyclist in Cleveland indicted on 16 counts

Posted 10:12 am, October 7, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:13AM, October 7, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eric Maldonado, 38, has been indicted on 16 charges for a carjacking and death of a man on a bicycle.

Maldonado faced a judge Monday on multiple charges, including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Police say he stole a car with a toddler inside in September.

While running from police, investigators say he hit and killed a bicyclist.

28-year-old Devaughn Payne was killed.

Police say Maldonado eventually crashed and officers arrested him.

The toddler was not hurt.

Maldonado is being held on $2 million bond.

Continuing coverage here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.