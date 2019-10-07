× Lorain elementary school mourns passing of teacher

LORAIN, Ohio– Lorain City Schools is mourning the passing of beloved teacher Carmen Gallo, who died on Saturday at the age of 41.

Gallo, who started working for the district in 2000, worked at Meister Road, Frank Jacinto and Irving before teaching fourth graders at Hawthorne Elementary School.

She was the proud mother of three boys and a longtime volunteer for Special Olympics.

“Words are never adequate in moments like these,” said Stephanie Alexander-Johnson, Hawthorne principal. “We will say though, that our hearts go out to you, and we will always remember the joyous memories that we are privileged to have in knowing Carmen. To Carmen’s sons, we want to say once the tears have dried up, and you have said your goodbyes, what is left is the beautiful and happy memories that you shared with your mother. May you find comfort in the memories you shared with your mom, accept our sincere condolences, and know that we loved your mother and we will always love you.”

Calling hours are Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a prayer service is Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Bogner Family Funeral Home.

Hawthorne Elementary School will be closed on Thursday so staff can pay their respects.