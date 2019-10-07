St. Edwards teacher faces judge following arrest on charges of soliciting sex from undercover agent posing as a teen

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – A teacher at St. Edward High School was arraigned Monday, following his arrest on charges of soliciting sex from an undercover agent posing as a teen.

Patrick DeChant, 32, of Lakewood, is charged with corruption of a minor.

He was arrested on Wednesday and released the following day on bail, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records said.

The agent was working with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

St. Edward principal KC McKenna said after learning of the charge, the school suspended DeChant and instructed him to have no contact with students.

McKenna said the case does not involve any St. Ed students.

DeChant had been employed with St. Edwards since 2015.

In court Monday, DeChant’s attorney waived his preliminary hearing to have his case presented to a grand jury.

His $25,000 bond has been continued.