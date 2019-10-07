Hudson school officials investigate racially-offensive language, threats towards student

HUDSON, Ohio– Hudson City School District officials are working with Hudson police after an incident at the high school on Friday.

Several female students in a Hudson High School bathroom were using racially-offensive language when an African-American student entered, according to the district. Two of the students left and learned on the outside of the bathroom door, trapping the girl inside.

Hudson City Schools also said there were threatening posts on social media directed toward the African-American student.

“This incident and the social media posts have highlighted the importance of continuing to identify racial concerns and divides within our schools and community. We will continue to work to develop educational opportunities so that we may use this experience to become better citizens,” said superintendent Phil Herman, in a message to parents on Monday.

The students will be disciplined, but the district did not release specifics.

The school district said the incident remains under investigation.