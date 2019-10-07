Giant billy goat breaks into Ashland County home, falls asleep in bathroom

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – A Sullivan Township teen returned home Friday afternoon to find the sliding glass door to the house shattered.

He ventured inside and found the goat in the bathroom.

The perpetrator was a very large billy goat.

According to a report from dispatchers, he then ran through the house and got into a bathroom.

In a 911 call, the homeowner says she saw it all on the home security camera.

Once inside, all the excitement must have worn him out. It was a cozy place for a nap.

The human society worked with deputies to get the goat out of the bathroom.

They were able to lead him out and put him inside a large dog cage.

The goat had apparently been missing from his home on New London Eastern Road for several days.