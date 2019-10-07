Giant billy goat breaks into Ashland County home, falls asleep in bathroom

Posted 8:25 am, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:41AM, October 7, 2019

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – A Sullivan Township teen returned home Friday afternoon to find the sliding glass door to the house shattered.

He ventured inside and found the goat in the bathroom.

The perpetrator was a very large billy goat.

According to a report from dispatchers, he then ran through the house and got into a bathroom.

In a 911 call, the homeowner says she saw it all on the home security camera.

Once inside, all the excitement must have worn him out. It was a cozy place for a nap.

The human society worked with deputies to get the goat out of the bathroom.

They were able to lead him out and put him inside a large dog cage.

The goat had apparently been missing from his home on New London Eastern Road for several days.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.