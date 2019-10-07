Fox Jukebox: Horns and Things

Posted 8:03 am, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02AM, October 7, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Horns and Things filled the Fox 8 studio with their powerhouse signature sound. The Northeast Ohio based contemporary jazz band has been making music for over 30 years and released 4 CD's. You can learn more about the talented ensemble of musicians and find out about their upcoming 30th Anniversary show by clicking here.

