CLEVELAND, Oh -- Horns and Things filled the Fox 8 studio with their powerhouse signature sound. The Northeast Ohio based contemporary jazz band has been making music for over 30 years and released 4 CD's. You can learn more about the talented ensemble of musicians and find out about their upcoming 30th Anniversary show by clicking here.
Fox Jukebox: Horns and Things
