× Employee shocked by wire at West Side Market

CLEVELAND– An employee at Kate’s Fish in the West Side Market was shocked after touching a defective wire on Monday.

The wires were not up to code and were not installed by the city, Cleveland officials said in a news release.

“The case vendor installed a temporary set-up to mitigate any immediate hazards to vendors or employees. The city also dispatched a building and housing chief electrical inspector to review the temporary set-up, and based on the findings are determining the best ways to repair lighting in the case,” the city said.

The city also said it will be inspecting all vendor cases for code compliance.

Cleveland officials did not elaborate of the worker’s condition or the seriousness of the person’s injuries.