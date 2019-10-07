Drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old girl on Cleveland’s east side, family cries for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - 6-year-old Lyric-Melodi Lawson went to sleep in her bed Friday night and never woke up.

The first grader was shot in the head when her home was targeted in a drive-by shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Lyric died at the hospital.

She was a student at Hannah Gibbons-STEM School.

In a letter released to staff, Principal Greg Adkins said a Rapid Response team will be at the school Monday to provide "needed supports for our scholars and staff sure to be affected by this tragic news."

Counselors from Hospice of the Western Reserve will also be at the school.

Council members Joe Jones, Kevin Bishop, Phyllis Cleveland, Blaine Griffin and Anthony Hairston are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. at Cleveland City Hall on recent violence in the city.

Lyric's mother is expected at a candle light vigil at 5:30 p.m. at Hannah Gibbons-STEM School at 1401 Larchmont Road.

The family is asking people to march with them from the school to 1388 East 171st St., where Lyric was shot while she was sleeping.

The homicide unit is investigating her death.

Cleveland police say a vehicle was seen driving away after the shooting but there is no other description other than it was a dark-colored vehicle.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call (216)621-1234.

Continuing coverage here.