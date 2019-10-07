Convinced to confess: Lorain serial killer featured in ’60 Minutes’ report

The FBI calls him the most prolific serial killer in the history of the United States.

Over the last year and a half, Samuel Little has confessed to 93 murders.

The Lorain native has been linked to five murders in Ohio — including three in the Cleveland area. Back in August, he pleaded guilty to the murders of two of those three victims and was sentenced to life behind bars. The body of the third victim has not been found.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two women in Cincinnati.

Little was featured in a report on 60 Minutes Sunday night.

Reporter Sharyn Alfonsi spoke to Little over the phone and interviewed James Holland. He’s the Texas Ranger who convinced America’s deadliest serial killer to confess.

“He was so good at what he did,” Holland said of Little’s ability to fly under the radar for 50 years. “Did the crime, left town.”

“The first thing I picked up on is how wicked smart he was,” Holland said.

Holland said Little has a photographic memory and that’s how he’s able to remember so much detail about his victims and how he killed them.

“Nothing he’s ever said has been proven to be wrong or false,” Holland told 60 Minutes. “We’ve been able to prove up almost everything he said.”

When investigators learned that Little liked to sketch, they gave him art supplies. He created very detailed sketches of many of his victims.

“He basically takes a photograph in his mind of exactly what he sees as he leaves them,” Holland told Alfonsi.

Holland said he went to California to interview Little based on a hunch. He said Little raged for 30 minutes at the beginning of the interview about how he had been wrongly depicted as a rapist.

“There was no doubt in my mind that Samuel Little was not a rapist. But I told him he knew it, and I knew it that he was a killer. And he stops and he kinda looks at me for a second. And he didn’t seem to mind it. And then you could see in his eyes as he’s lookin’ away, and he follows back as I saw the word, ‘killer.’ And that appealed to him. That’s how he defines himself,” Holland said.

Holland had Little extradited to Texas for a few months so he could talk to him and “extract more confessions”, 60 Minutes reported.

To get little to cooperate, Holland had to convince the district attorney in Texas to take the death penalty off the table.

Little is now back in prison in California. He’s still sketching and sent three new drawings to Holland just last week.

In a phone interview with Alfonsi that lasted nearly an hour, Little spoke of his victims and his confessions.

When asked about the possibility of innocent people serving time for his crimes, he said, “Probably be numerous people who are — been convicted and sent to penitentiary on my behalf. I say, ‘If I can help get somebody out of jail, you know, God might smile a little bit more on me.'”

“I don’t think there was another person that did what I liked to do. I think I’m the only one in the world. That’s not an honor. That’s a curse,” Little said.

