Browns head west for Monday Night Football matchup with the 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO, California – The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) are unbeaten this season and the Cleveland Browns aim to give them their first loss.
The Browns (2-2) play at San Francisco in a Monday Night Football matchup.
Cleveland has momentum coming off their road win in Baltimore.
San Francisco is favored to win, but Cleveland is used to being the underdog.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium.
