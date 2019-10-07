× Browns activate Antonio Callaway after suspension

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns activated wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Monday.

Callaway was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions,” Callaway said in August.

The Browns selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, he logged 43 receptions for nearly 600 yards and five touchdowns.

