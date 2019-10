Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be a chance of a passing shower if you are heading to the big Woollybear Festival in Vermilion today.

Here is a look at temperatures:

Sunshine breaks out late afternoon, followed by a nice, dry evening. Highs will range from a degree or two either side of 70°.

A stretch of pleasant, fall weather is on tap this week. Enjoy!

Here's our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: