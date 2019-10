COLUMBUS, Ohio– You probably saw the game, but did you see The Ohio State University Marching Band‘s amazing halftime show Saturday night?

It was a tribute to the moon landing and it was a truly stellar performance.

To make things even more stellar, Ohio State beat Michigan State, 34-10.

