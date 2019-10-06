Search continues for suspect who shot at house, killed 6-year-old girl who was sleeping inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The search continues for the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a six-year-old girl in Cleveland.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, Cleveland police say officers responded to E. 171st St. for a child shot.

While on scene, it was learned the house had been shot up, and the little girl who had been sleeping inside was shot in the head.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The little girl who passed away was identified as Lyric-Melodi Lawson.

The homicide unit is investigating her death.

Cleveland police say officers learned a vehicle was seen driving away after the shooting but there is no other description other than it was a dark-colored vehicle.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this crime to please call 216-621-1234 or report information via Crime Stoppers.

Community members and activists are holding a vigil and rally in Lyric's honor on Monday.

They are gathering at Hannah Gibbons-Nottingham School, where she attended, at 5 p.m. and marching to her E. 171st Street home.



**Editor's note: Cleveland police identified the child as Lyrica; however, a family member and the medical examiner's office identified the little girl as Lyric**