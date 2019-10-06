Puppy found alive in rubble nearly one month after Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas — Almost one month after Hurricane Dorian struck parts of the Bahamas rescuers found a puppy alive in the rubble of a building that collapsed during the storm.

According to Chase Scott, spokesperson for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, volunteers found the dog on Friday using drone technology. The pup, now named “Miracle,” was found under a pile of debris.

Rescuers sifted through broken glass, nails, air conditioners and building materials to locate the one-year-old dog. They say Miracle had been surviving on only rainwater for three weeks.

The Florida-based rescue says he was emaciated and unable to walk, but despite all of that, he greeted them with a wagging tail. Adding that the fact he survived is truly a miracle.

“What an incredible story that we were able to discover this dog alive after being trapped for so long,” Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and President Lauree Simmons told FOX 8 in a statement. “Miracle is a real example of why we are using the latest technology for our recovery teams to locate these animals. In this case the drones played a lifesaving role. Miracle’s discovery is a signal of hope to everyone as the Bahamas recovery and rebuilding effort begins.”

Miracle has received medical attention and “tremendous love.” He is expected to make a full recovery and will be available for adoption after several weeks of treatment and therapy.

So far, Big Dog Ranch Rescue has saved 139 dogs impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Several of the dogs were found in Marsh Harbor homes after being separated from their families during evacuations. Many have since been reunited with their owners in Florida.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is also working with the Bahamas Humane Society to clear space so new dogs can be placed in the shelter. The rescue says it will continue to transport dogs from the facility and provide vital life saving supplies to the Bahamas.

