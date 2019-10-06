Painesville police searching for suspects in Sunday afternoon shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Painesville police are searching for suspects in a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Police were called to Nebraska Street around 12:46 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a 24-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. She was taken to Tri Point Medical Center and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a black SUV with possible temporary tags, occupied by two men, was seen leaving the home after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Painesville Police Department at (440) 392-5840