× NICU graduates reunite with life-saving caretakers at Hillcrest Hospital

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Hillcrest Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is celebrating children who have beaten the odds, survived and thrived.

On Sunday afternoon, the hospital invited NICU graduates to come to the hospital dressed up as their favorite superhero.

The miracle preemies reunited with the medical staff who provided them with lifesaving care and enjoyed games, crafts, food, dancing, a photo booth and ponies.