Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream is celebrating its 20th birthday — with a gift to all of its customers.

According to a post on the shop’s Facebook page, it’s offering $1.65 single scoops of ice cream TODAY ONLY: Sunday, October 6!

Mitchell’s says you can get any flavor, and it’s while supplies last at any of its locations in Northeast Ohio.

**Find a location**

The ice cream shop says the $1.65 price is the original price when it opened its first store in Westake in 1999.