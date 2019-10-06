Here is the Woollybear Winter Forecast for 2019-2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio -- It’s that time of the year again, like every year: Are you ready to welcome the snow and cold?

Our wintry, frigid forecasts are waiting in the wings. Just watch as the Woollybear’s slow, reluctant, and

undulating crawl pulls it over rough terrain this year.

Although it may seem that winter swoops in later this month, it’s nothing more than a glancing blow, a “false start," but a solemn reminder of the weeks and months yet to come.

Although most of November and most of December may seem meek and somewhat mild, the other

shoe is about to drop heading into the heart of winter!

After the new year, Old Man Winter’s icy breath blows a blast of arctic air that reaches all the way to the

Sunshine State.

The Woollybear is forecasting a cold, snowy, and long-lasting second half of winter.

Storms that produce heavy snow will traverse the eastern half of the country. They gather the arctic,

bitter-cold air, the eventual resting place is over the Great Lakes and northern Ohio.

And so it goes, Woollybear Watchers…Grab your warmest coats, and your biggest snow shovels.

A bitter-cold and snow mid to late-winter forecast is for us to ponder. Let skiers, snowboarders and

winter-weather enthusiast rejoice.

For the rest of us, it’s time to get ready to hunker down, smother ourselves in a thick blanket by the fire, and enjoy a nice hot mug of hot cocoa.

Stay tuned for the winter forecast from FOX 8's meteorologists very soon!!