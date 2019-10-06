Grab your umbrellas! Showers to kick start your Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers are a pretty good bet overnight Sunday, but should become lighter and focused primarily over our southern and southeastern counties as we head out the door Monday morning. Temperatures begin in the 50s, and are expected to rise into the upper 60s with an eventual partly sunny sky.

Clearing Monday night will allow temps to fall into the 40s, yet highs will near 70° on Tuesday, and into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

A stretch of pleasant, fall weather is on tap this week. The weekend sports a few showers early, and expect much cooler temps late-weekend into early next week.

