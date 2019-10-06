Divers compete in Florida’s annual underwater pumpkin carving contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEY LARGO, Fla. — A group of scuba divers participated in an underwater pumpkin-carving contest this weekend.

According to WPLG, this contest is held every year at a shallow coral reef near the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

On Saturday, nearly two dozen divers of all ages submerged into the Atlantic Ocean and put their creativity to the test; each participant had to turn a pumpkin into a sea-creature themed jack-o-lantern.

Divers told the news outlet the hardest challenge was managing to keep their hollow pumpkins from floating away during the carving process.

The winning pumpkin featured two moray eels with a heart. The winners, Josephine Walker and Stephanie McClary from Michigan, received a free diving trip for two at a Key Largo resort.