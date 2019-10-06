Crews battle blaze at former Parmadale Children’s Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio – Crews battled a blaze at the former Parmadale Children's Village Sunday evening.

According to the Parma Fire Department, crews responded to 6753 State Road around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a possible building fire. When they arrived on scene they noticed heavy smoke was coming from the building's basement and roof.

Firefighters entered the building and located the main body of the fire in the basement. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Crews then conducted a complete search of the building for possible victims. Firefighters determined the building was abandoned and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.