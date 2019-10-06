Cleveland school mourning loss of 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland school community is mourning the loss of a "beloved" first-grader who was killed in a drive-by shooting as she slept inside her home early Saturday morning.

Six-year-old Lyric-Melodi Lawson was a student at Hannah Gibbons-STEM School in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

In a letter released to staff, Principal Greg Adkins said a Rapid Response team will be at the school Monday to provide "needed supports for our scholars and staff sure to be affected by this tragic news."

Counselors from Hospice of the Western Reserve will also be at the school in the morning.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, Cleveland police say officers responded to E. 171st St. for a child shot. While on scene, it was learned the house had been shot up, and Lyric-Melodi, who had been sleeping inside, was shot in the head. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The homicide unit is investigating her death. Cleveland police say officers learned a vehicle was seen driving away after the shooting but there is no other description other than it was a dark-colored vehicle. Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this crime to please call 216-621-1234 or report information via Crime Stoppers. Community members and activists are holding a vigil and rally in Lyric's honor on Monday. **Watch a past report in the video, above; follow the latest coverage, here**