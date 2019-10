VERMILION, Ohio — It’s the largest one-day festival in Ohio — so many people look forward to it every year!

We’re talking about the Woollybear Festival in Vermilion.

**Check out the photos, above; share yours by clicking the ‘submit photo’ button, below, or you can email us at tips@fox8.com**

**More on the Woollybear Festival**

41.421989 -82.364607