Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Waking up chilly Saturday morning. A couple backyards out east have fallen into the mid 30’s! Most locations are in the low 40’s. Still, we have not felt temperatures like this since mid May!

Sunshine and seasonable Saturday with highs rebounding back into the upper 60’s. Right now, Woollybear Sunday looks cool with a chance of a few showers, mainly during the late morning. Highs around 70°. A nice stretch of fall weather next week. Enjoy!

Is experiencing 90°F unusual in October? It’s not only unusual, it’s downright RARE. Since the weather instruments were moved to Hopkins Airport in 1938, the thermometer there hit 90°F only twice in October… both happened a LONG time ago (1939, 1946).

The 90°F in 1939 isn’t the official record high because Hopkins didn’t become the official National Weather Service reporting station until June 1, 1941.