LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ciera Ljubas-Kolar, 16, of Leroy Township, was last seen Friday afternoon at her school in Concord Township. She was last seen wearing camouflage and black-colored leggings with a black zip-up jacket.

It’s suspected that Ciera is with a male identified as Arsell Magee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake County Central Communications at 440-350-2794 or 911.