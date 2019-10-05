‘I’m hanging in’: Alex Trebek gives update on cancer battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada – "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is back at home in Canada.

According to WGHP, the 79-year-old made an appearance at his alma mater Friday, the University of Ottawa.

While he was there, he sat down for a discussion with the CTV Network to speak about a variety of subjects, including his battle with cancer.

When asked how he was feeling, Trebek said, "I'm hanging in. So we're back on the chemo and we'll see if the numbers go down. And if they do, they can't keep doing it forever, of course. I'll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We'll play it by ear and keep chunking along until we either win or lose."

Trebek said that the day after chemo his eyesight "gets messed up" and the day after that, he starts to feel pain in his joints.

In March, Trebek told the public that he had stage four pancreatic cancer.

