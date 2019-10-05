‘Fear the Darkness’: No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 25 Michigan State Spartans in blackout game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are facing off against the No. 25 ranked Michigan State Spartans Saturday night.

The Buckeyes are having a “black out” while they storm the field in black and red uniforms. Earlier this week the released a promotional video telling the Spartans to “fear the darkness.”

This game is the Buckeyes’ biggest test yet.

Since the Big Ten, which is divided into the East and West divisions, held its first conference championship game in 2011 Ohio State and Michigan State have arguably dominated the conference. 16 teams have competed for the Big Ten title since its inception.

However, the Buckeyes and Spartans have represented the East in four of the five Big Ten title games.

These two teams are also the only two Big Ten teams to have reached the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Ohio Stadium.