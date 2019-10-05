Dave & Buster’s hosts Harry Potter themed fundraiser benefiting local charities

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Witches, wizards and muggles alike gathered together Saturday morning to raise money for A Special Wish Foundation and Brodie’s Good Vibe Tribe.

The Harry Potter themed fundraiser, called “The Festival That Must Not Be Named,” was held at Dave & Buster’s in Westlake and featured wizardly games, activities, crafts, music and refreshments.

Guests had the opportunity to experience hands-on potion-making, wand making, DIY trick-or treat goodie bags, wizardly sticker tattoos and fortune telling.

There was also butter beer, popcorn and a donut station, as well as wizardly mimosas and spiked butter beer for adult attendees.

100% of proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit A Special Wish Cleveland and Brodie’s Good Vibe Tribe.

ASW Cleveland Chapter grants wishes for Cleveland-based children, from birth up to 20 years of age, with life-threatening diseases. Currently, the organization grants wishes for 162 kiddos and families receiving care at University Hospitals (UH) Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, and The Ronald McDonald House.

Brodie’s Good Vibe Tribe aims to create and connect a powerful tribe that rallies, supports, educates, embraces, empowers and celebrates families impacted by transplantation.