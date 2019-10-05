Cool temps, early morning showers kick off your Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clouds, temps and winds on the increase. Lows will likely occur early, in the mid 50s, and then slowly rise to the low 60s by dawn. There’s the chance of spotty showers after 4 a.m., especially out west. A few showers, mainly during the morning on Woollybear Sunday. (Nothing widespread)

Showers will end from west to east from 12-4 p.m. as a cold front sweeps through during that time. Sunshine breaks out late afternoon, followed by a nice, dry evening. Highs will range from a degree or two either side of 70°.

A stretch of pleasant, fall weather is on tap this week. Enjoy!

