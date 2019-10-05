Community rallies for justice after 26-year-old woman nearly killed by hit-and-run driver

CLEVELAND — Community members and loved ones have gathered together Sunday evening to fight for justice after 26-year-old Ayana Barkley was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Ayana was crossing the street by Poochie’s Deli located at 11931 Miles Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday when she was run over.

Her father, Michael Barkley, said Ayana was in a coma in the ICU at University Hospitals with dozens of broken bones.  She is currently on life support.

Michael previously told FOX 8 witnesses said the vehicle involved is a silver/gray Ford Explorer. Police have not given a description.

Michael said Ayana is a proud mother and a hard worker, having graduated from the University of Toledo. She had dreams of becoming a trauma nurse on a medical helicopter and was supposed to start a new job as a trauma nurse assistant at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby before the incident.

Go Fund Me has been set up to help with Ayana’s medical bills.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or submit a web tip. You can remain anonymous.

