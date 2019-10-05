× Community rallies for justice after 26-year-old woman nearly killed by hit-and-run driver

CLEVELAND — Community members and loved ones have gathered together Sunday evening to fight for justice after 26-year-old Ayana Barkley was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Ayana was crossing the street by Poochie’s Deli located at 11931 Miles Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday when she was run over.

Her father, Michael Barkley, said Ayana was in a coma in the ICU at University Hospitals with dozens of broken bones. She is currently on life support.

Michael previously told FOX 8 witnesses said the vehicle involved is a silver/gray Ford Explorer. Police have not given a description.

Michael said Ayana is a proud mother and a hard worker, having graduated from the University of Toledo. She had dreams of becoming a trauma nurse on a medical helicopter and was supposed to start a new job as a trauma nurse assistant at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby before the incident.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with Ayana’s medical bills.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or submit a web tip. You can remain anonymous.

