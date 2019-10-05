Community holding vigil to honor 6-year-old Cleveland girl shot, killed in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 1300 block of East 171st Street at 1 a.m. to reports of a child shot.

Police were told the house was "shot up," and a six-year-old girl sleeping inside was shot in the head.

Police have identified the girl as Lyrica Melodi Lawson.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Lawson was taken to University Hospitals where she was later pronounced dead.

Community members and activists are holding a vigil and rally in Lawson's honor on Monday, October 7.

They are gathering at Hannah Gibbons-Nottingham School, where she attended, at 5 p.m. and marching to her E. 171st Street home, where she was killed.

According to a press release, they are "calling out all concerned citizens, elected officials, community activist business owners and members to take a stand against gun violence!"

Police say a dark-colored vehicle was seen driving away after the shooting. The homicide unit is investigating and no arrests have yet been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234 or Crimestoppers.

Continuing coverage, here.