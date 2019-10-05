× Casting company looking for extras to be in Russo Brothers film ‘Cherry’

CLEVELAND — Angela Boehm Casting is looking for actors and actresses to be in the Russo Brothers’ upcoming feature film Cherry.

According to the casting agency, they are looking for four to six people for a homecoming scene. They are looking for men or women ages 18-35 with experience as a member of an honor guard team.

The position is paid hourly, at $10 per hour, with an 8-hour minimum pay per day guaranteed. Shooting will be at the end of October or beginning of November.

Those interested in being considered for the role should email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with “Honor (or Color) Guard” in the subject line.

The email should include your name, phone number, residing location, two to three current photos including a headshot and full-body shot, and list your honor guard experience.

The agency also says to include video with a downloadable link from an honor guard ceremony or depicting your honor guard skills, if possible.

Cherry, based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name, focuses on an Army medic struggling with PTSD and opioid addiction. It’s the first movie directed by the Russo brothers since their six-year run with Marvel.

The movie, which is also set in Cleveland, features “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo.

Holland is already in town for filming and was spotted Saturday near the West Side Market.

