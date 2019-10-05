Casting company looking for extras to be in Russo Brothers film ‘Cherry’

Posted 7:14 pm, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28PM, October 5, 2019

Directors Joseph Russo (L) and Anthony Russo (R) pose during a photo session for AFP at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival Day 5 on September 9, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario. - When you have just directed the biggest blockbuster movie of all time, you earn the clout to dictate terms with even the highest executives in Hollywood. But for the Russo brothers, it also raised a question that would be familiar to the superheroes of "Avengers: Endgame" -- what to do next with all that power? (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Angela Boehm Casting is looking for actors and actresses to be in the Russo Brothers’ upcoming feature film Cherry.

According to the casting agency, they are looking for four to six people for a homecoming scene. They are looking for men or women ages 18-35 with experience as a member of an honor guard team.

The position is paid hourly, at $10 per hour, with an 8-hour minimum pay per day guaranteed. Shooting will be at the end of October or beginning of November.

Those interested in being considered for the role should email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with “Honor (or Color) Guard” in the subject line.

The email should include your name, phone number, residing location, two to three current photos including a headshot and full-body shot, and list your honor guard experience.

The agency also says to include video with a downloadable link from an honor guard ceremony or depicting your honor guard skills, if possible.

Cherry, based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name, focuses on an Army medic struggling with PTSD and opioid addiction. It’s the first movie directed by the Russo brothers since their six-year run with Marvel.

The movie, which is also set in Cleveland, features “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo.

Holland is already in town for filming and was spotted Saturday near the West Side Market.

For more information on the casting call, click here.

More on the Russo Brothers, here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.