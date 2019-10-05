× Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. fined 14K for fight with Ravens’ cornerback last week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey are facing fines for unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to the NFL, they were each fined $14,037.

This comes after the pair tangled during the third quarter of last Sunday’s game.

Video of the fights shows Beckham pinned below Humphrey after some pushing and shoving. It also depicts what appears to be Humphrey choking Beckham; his hands seem to be pushing OBJ’s jersey around his neck.

However, Humphrey denies the choking accusations.

Beckham said that, in the heat of the moment, he couldn’t tell if Humphrey was choking him or not, but he did have to restrain himself from allowing the incident to further escalate, the NFL reports.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens argued that Humphrey should’ve been objected from the game for choking OBJ while Humphrey asserted that Beckham should’ve been ejected for throwing punches.

This is OBJ’s second fine of the season.