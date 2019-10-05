6-year-old girl shot in head overnight on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A six-year-old girl was shot in the head in a reported drive-by shooting early Saturday on the city’s east side.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 1300 block of East 171st Street at 1 a.m. to reports of a child shot. Police were told the house was “shot up,” and a six-year-old female sleeping inside was shot in the head.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her condition is not known.

Police learned that a dark-colored vehicle was seen driving away after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234 or Crimestoppers.