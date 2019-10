Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two suspects were arrested in the drive-by shootings of three men on Cleveland's east side early Saturday.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at 12:45 a.m. on East 30th Street.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh. All three were taken to the hospital.

Two suspects are in custody.