Threat of violence closes Mentor High School following ‘disturbing’ assault

MENTOR, Ohio - Students will not be in session Friday while law enforcement investigates a threat of potential violence at Mentor High School.

Police will also have extra security at other Mentor schools, which will remain open Friday.

Police say they have not found any credibility to the threat, but district leaders decided to close school in the interest of student safety.

This followed an assault in the high school hallway Thursday.

Video circulating on social media showed a 17-year-old student assaulting a classmate in an attack the school's principal described as "very disturbing."

The student accused of assault was arrested and released to her parents.

She faces criminal charges with the Mentor Police Department and disciplinary action at school.

The student who was attacked was taken to the hospital. She was treated and released.

Mentor police want you to call them if you have any information about the threat at (440) 255-1234.

