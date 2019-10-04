The woman who taunted a lion at the Bronx Zoo has been identified

NEW YORK — The woman who jumped into a lion’s den at the Bronx Zoo has been identified, and police want your help in tracking her down.

The New York Police Department said the culprit is Myah Autry. She shared videos of herself climbing over the wooden fence Saturday, then waving and dancing once inside as the big cat gawked.

In the video, the lion appears too stunned to pounce and the woman seems unbothered even as it takes a few steps toward her.

“I want to get closer to him,” the woman says in the video as she climbs over the wooden fence. “Baby! Hi, I love you!” she mumbles as she waves before later breaking into a little dance.

In addition to the lion’s enclosure, Autry also illegally entered the giraffe area at the Bronx Zoo last week, police said.

After her encounter with the lion, the woman, who uses a different name on social media, posted a photo of herself with police officers.

After video of the incident emerged, the Bronx Zoo was not amused, and said the woman put herself in danger.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death,” it said. “Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Neither the woman nor the lion were injured in the incident.

Autry is wanted for criminal trespass, the New York Police Department tweeted Thursday night. It said anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 800-577-TIPS.

🚨 WANTED for CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Do you know Myah Autry? On 9/28 she entered the fenced giraffe and lion area at the @BronxZoo without permission. If you have any information on her whereabouts call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/6MUeyicanX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 3, 2019

It is unclear how the woman got over the barrier or how long she was there. But it appears she never crossed the large moat that separates the lions from those who visit the exhibit. The Bronx Zoo wouldn’t say how wide or deep it is.

40.712775 -74.005973