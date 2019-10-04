× St. Edward High School teacher accused of soliciting undercover agent for sex

LAKEWOOD– A teacher at St. Edward High School was arrested after he solicited sex from an undercover agent posing as a teen, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Patrick DeChant, 32, of Lakewood, is charged with corruption of a minor. He was arrested on Wednesday and released the following day on bail, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records said.

The agent was working with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

St. Edward principal KC McKenna said after learning of the charge, the school suspended DeChant and instructed him to have no contact with students. McKenna said the case does not involve any St. Ed students.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to create a safe environment for everyone in our community, especially our students. These are very troubling allegations, and we will cooperate fully with the criminal investigation,” McKenna said, in a statement on Friday.

“We will trust the criminal justice system to handle the investigation, while reminding our students how important it is to tell a trusted adult anytime they have concerns about another’s behavior. Meanwhile, we are praying for everyone involved.”

DeChant was hired in 2015 and passed a background, according to the principal.